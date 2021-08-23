MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Michael Square locations of the Mobile County License Commission and Mobile County Revenue Commission temporarily closed at noon today because of an unexpected waterline break.
However, all other offices of the License Commission will be open today.
Both License and Revenue have main office locations at 3925 Michael Blvd. Barring any unforeseen issues, both offices will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
For convenience, online services to renew car tags and register new vehicles (purchased locally) are available at www.mobilecountylc.com, or property tax payments can be made at www.mobilecopropertytax.com.
