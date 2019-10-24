MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- If you want your child to attend a magnet school in Mobile County next year, now is the time to apply.
The schools are accepting applications now through Nov. 15. The magnet schools are open-zoned schools, so you don't have to live in a certain area to go to one of the schools.
All Mobile County magnet schools will host Open Houses on Nov. 1, and you are invited to come check them out.
