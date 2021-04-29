MOBILE CO. (WALA)- An urgent manhunt for a guy Mobile County Sheriff's deputies said could be armed and dangerous.
James Caballero is wanted for violating his bond just weeks after deputies said he beat his wife then kidnapped their kids.
He was out on a more than $80,000 bond on charges of domestic violence, interfering with a 911 call and strangulation. Law enforcement want him back behind bars because they say he violated his bond by contacting his estranged wife.
New court documents said Caballero pretended to be someone else and contacted his estranged wife by text message last week and when she discovered it was really Caballero, she told authorities he became violent.
Someone on Facebook with the name James Caballero posted comments on Team Sheriff's Facebook page under his mugshot that said, "Hey before you post stupid things that aren't true make sure the person you posting about doesn't have proof it's a lie."
Team Sheriff responded by saying in part, "Turn yourself in, appear in court, and give your side of the story."
Caballero's domestic violence charges stem from an incident on April 1st. Caballero was arrested after a standoff with deputies at a home in Irvington..
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said he beat his estranged wife and abducted their two kids. He is also accused of breaking into her house, pulling a gun on her and strangling her.
Toni Ann Torans, Executive Director of the Penelope House, a shelter for women and children didn't talk specifically about this case, but did have a message for those stuck in a domestic violent relationship.
"That's why the Penelope House is here, to help people that are in those volatile situations. You come to the shelter, you're safe, you know you're safe and it gives you time to reassess what you want to do, what you need to do, what's best for you, what's best for your children," said Torans.
If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the Penelope House hotline at 800.799.SAFE (7233).
If you know where Caballero is, or have seen him, turn him in immediately.
