MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said a 56-year-old man was arrested after he tried to meet up with a 14-year-old girl for sex.
Investigators said they were called by a family member of the victim. Detectives said they arrested Joseph Ehrhard at the park where he planned to meet the child. They said he had an iPad and cigarettes that he brought as gifts for the victim.
Captain Paul Burch said, "They have no prior history with one another, don't live close to each other. Just one of those things where a creep finds a way to contact a younger person and pursues them."
Ehrhard was charged with traveling to meet a child to commit an unlawful sex act and electronic Solicitation of a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.