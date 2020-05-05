BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WALA) -- A man from Mobile has been charged with reckless manslaughter after a hunting accident that killed an 11-year-old boy.
Troy Ellis died after he was shot while turkey hunting in Jefferson County on Friday.
Investigators said Joshua Burks, 35, fired the shot that killed the boy and injured his father.
According to WBRC News, Burks will be given a bond of $15,000.
