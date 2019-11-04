MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mount Vernon man is facing sexual abuse charges after an incident on the Carnival Fantasy cruise ship.
According to federal court documents, Amal Samy, 37, attempted to touch a massage technician and asked the woman to touch his genitals. The alleged crime happened while the ship was at sea in August.
The victim told investigators that Samy attempted to touch her several times, that he exposed himself by removing the covering sheet, and then asked her to perform a sexual act. The victim said Samy also touched his genitals during the massage. Samy was interviewed by an FBI agent and denied the claims.
Samy was charged with sexual abuse and is due in federal court on November 13.
