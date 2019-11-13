A Mount Vernon man is facing a sexual abuse charge after an alleged incident on the Carnival "Fantasy" Cruise Ship.
And, Wednesday, he was in federal court.
Court documents say Amal Samy is charged with sexual abuse for allegedly tried to touch a message technician and asked the woman to touch his genitals.
Samy and his attorney appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bert Milling.
According to court documents, the alleged crime happened while the ship was at sea in August.
The documents say the victim told investigators that Samy attempted to touch her several times, that he exposed himself by removing the covering sheet, and then asked her to perform a sexual act. .
The documents say Samy was interviewed by an FBI agent and denied the claims.
Wednesday morning, the case was dismissed from Judge Milling's courtroom because it was a petty offense docket and the charge would be a felony charge.
Court officials say the U.S. Attorney will talk to the victim to see if she wants to file felony charges.
