A two-vehicle crash at approximately Thursday evening claimed the life of a Mobile County man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
This happened at about 7:50 p.m.
ALEA says Horton Hicks Jr., 64, was killed when the 2001 Dodge Nissan he was driving collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Trax driven by Tessa Jaet, 23, of Lucedale, Miss.
The crash occurred in Mobile County on U.S. 98 near Lakeview Drive, three miles west of Semmes.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
