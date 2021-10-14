The Mobile County Metro Jail is currently housing some of the most dangerous and violent offenders that the sheriff has ever seen in his career.

The ongoing problem is starting to affect not only the inmates but the guards as well.

According to Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran there is an estimated 500 inmates with Class A felonies all under one roof.

Sheriff Cochran says they are still continuing to arrest dangerous felons and they are being held in jail, but they're not being processed through the criminal justice system.

Which is resulting in the overcrowding.

Twenty-six capital murder suspects, 130 charged with murder, and more than 100 charged with armed robbery all being held in the jail.

Sheriff Cochran says trying to keep these inmates separated is presenting a challenge.

"As we segregate violent offenders and those that can't get along, we're limited and are probably out of segregation opportunity," Sheriff Cochran said. "Which contributes to more dangers."

With a shortage of staffing, that isn't helping the problem either.

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is down 42 correctional officers.

The sheriff says some employees are showing up to work and just not coming back.

"It's a demanding job and you have to be cut out for that line of work. We've had some come in, work a couple of days, and just walk off the job," Cochran said. "But there are those occasions where there can be some dangers."

Since April of last year they've had 14 assaults on corrections officers and 57 inmates assault other inmates.

Just this past August one inmate killed another inmate inside the jail.

The sheriff says the violence is growing.

"The level of violence is up and we're trying our best to work in the system and we're working with the judges," Cochran said.

Sheriff Cochran says they've been having conversations back and forth with the mayor's office and the district attorney's office.

Once jury trials resume it will help speed up that process.