MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – More than a month after a cyberattack briefly shut down some of Mobile County government’s computer systems, officials still cannot say for sure if sensitive information was compromised.

The county discovered in late May that it had discovered malware was affecting some computer systems. Officials said they quickly restored service.

But that was not the end of the story. Officials said the county’s own cybersecurity vendors have been working with teams provided by its cyber insurer and law enforcement to determine the extent of the damage.

The county also has taken a number of steps to prevent future attacks. This includes limiting the ability to access websites based in certain geographic areas and more stringently monitoring computer systems.

As for whether any sensitive information has been compromised, the county said in a statement: “There was a tremendous amount of data to comb through and the forensics process is ongoing. Determinations are expected to be made soon, at which time Mobile County will provide more information and alert any affected individuals directly.”

As for the timeline, officials said they expect the review to be completed later this month.