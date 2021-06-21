MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A grand jury indicted the Mobile County Parts Manager on ethics charges after he was accused of using his official position to buy himself gift cards and electronics.
According to court documents, Lee Franks manipulated Mobile County purchase orders for Advanced Auto Parts to obtain gift cards, iPads, cellular phones, televisions, and other consumer electronics. Prosecutors said Franks used public property under his discretion or control for the private benefit of himself.
Franks was in charge of buying parts for Mobile County's public works department. He faces two counts of ethics violations for using his official position or office to obtain personal gain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.