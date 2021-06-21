MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A grand jury indicted the Mobile County Parts Manager on ethics charges after he was accused of using his official position to buy himself gift cards and electronics.

According to court documents, Lee Franks manipulated Mobile County purchase orders for Advanced Auto Parts to obtain gift cards, iPads, cellular phones, televisions, and other consumer electronics. Prosecutors said Franks used public property under his discretion or control for the private benefit of himself.

Franks was in charge of buying parts for Mobile County's public works department. He faces two counts of ethics violations for using his official position or office to obtain personal gain.