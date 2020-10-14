MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis is reminding and informing prospective voters they don't have much time to become registered voters for the Nov. 3 general election.
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline for registering to vote in time for the election.
A news release from Davis' office further advises:
"Given the proximity of this date, persons interested in registering to vote are urged to personally go to the Mobile County Board of Registrars to register."
The Board of Registrars' office is located in the Mobile County Government Center Annex at 151 Government St., near the corner of Government Street and Royal Street, in Mobile.
Requirements to register to vote are:
1. Person must be 18 years of age and a United States citizen; and
2. Person must live at the address provided on the application to register; and
3. Person must not be barred from voting by reason of a felony conviction; and
4. Person must not have been adjudged "mentally incompetent" in a court of law.
A person who will be 18 years of age on or before November 3, 2020, may register in advance of his/her 18th birthday, provided they do so on or before October 19, 2020.
All citizens should note that Alabama law requires voters to vote at the poll of the precinct in which they reside. Voters who want to update their voting information to reflect a change in name or address should contact the Board of Registrars. The telephone number for the Board of Registrars is 251-574-8586.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.