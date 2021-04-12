MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Farnell Drive, bounded by Interstates 10 and 65, stretches less than a mile between Navco Road to Harbor Drive East.

Yet the little street has been the site of a number of shootings, some fatal.

Speaking after a judge sent the latest shooting case to a grand jury, Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker on Monday decried the all-too-familiar pattern that has gripped Farnell Drive and other streets like it.

“Obviously this type of gun violence, especially, like, repeated, in these certain streets or neighborhoods, it’s terrible,” he told FOX10 News. “And it has to stop.”

In the case up Monday, Reginald Paul Pryor stands charged with four counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police say he fired into a Chevrolet Malibu, critically wounding 5-year-old Demarcus Austin Jr. They say Pryor also fired into another vehicle nearby, a Dodge Journey. Cpl. Joshua Coleman testified that two children were among the four people in the SUV but that no one in that vehicle was hurt,

Coleman testified that Pryor told investigators that he feared retribution for a homicide that occurred in November.

Consider shootings that have occurred on Farnell Drive just since last year that preceded the February shooting.

April 2020: Officers responded to Farnell Drive near Navco Road and found a gunshot victim in the yard of a vacant house. Henry DeAntonio Brown has been charged with murder.

May 2020: Police responded to a motel on Satchel Paige Drive for a report of two gunshot victims. Investigators determined that the shooting took place in the 2600 black of Farnell Drive. Jocorrien Zykil Brown has been charged in the death of 55-year-old Darlene Williams-Thompson.

August 2020: Police found a victim who reported that someone fired at him from a vehicle in the 2500 block of Farnell Drive as he was walking home from a convenience store. Deantwon Carter and Karl Norwood have been charged with the shooting.

November 2020: April Ruggs, 41, died after getting hit with gunfire into her home on Farnell Drive. Police in January charged Lashaun Lamar Pruitt with murder. This is the shooting that authorities say led to the February shooting.