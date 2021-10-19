MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A prosecutor Tuesday offered new details about Friday’s shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, telling a judge that the incident began with a beef two weeks earlier between two rival groups.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright said three teenagers accused of attempted murder entered the game between Vigor and Williamson high schools and then went to the parking lot to retrieve guns from a car after metal detectors had been taken down.

Wright said two of the suspects, Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon and a 17-year-old, returned to the stadium armed. She said Belfon fired, hitting five people. She said the third suspect, Jai Scott, was with the other two and made gestures urging them to violence.

“There’s video of him going out to the car and returning. … You can see clearly from the video,” she told Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis.

Defense attorney Dennis Knizley disputed the allegation that his client had any involvement in the shooting.

“Mr. Scott has no criminal history, whatsoever. … No one is alleging that Mr. Scott had a gun or fired one,” he said.

Knizley said he has not seen the video that Wright referenced. But he told the judge that his client did not know the victims. He called the allegations against Scott “a little bit vague.”

Wright sought $60,000 bail on each count. Cheriogotis agreed to $50,000, for a total of $250,000. Knizley told reporters he hopes his client will be able to make bail Tuesday. If he does, he will be under house arrest and ordered not to have contact with his co-defendants, victims or witnesses.

The judge also ordered Scott not to use social media.

“I just wish I could order that for everybody in the courtroom,” he said.

Scott is set for an arraignment in two days, but Knizley said he likely would waive that. A preliminary hearing likely would be in about a month, he said.

Scott turned himself in to police on Saturday night, a day after gunfire struck five spectators at the game between Williamson and Vigor high schools. Police followed up on Monday with the arrest of the 17-year-old. That defendant appeared before the judge via video from Mobile County Metro Jail. The judge appointed a public defender and set a bail hearing for Thursday.

Investigators continue to search for Belfon, the man they believe pulled the trigger.

Prosecutors allege the other two acted with intent to cause deaths. Wright told reporters that prosecutors intend to prove that Scott was an “aider and abettor.”

Knizley said that his client works at an assisted living facility and that his parents both are gainfully employed, as well. Scott, Knizley, said, knows the other two defendants but was not involved in any attempted-murder plot. He said the 17-year-old defendant’s girlfriend is Vigor’s homecoming queen.

Friday’s shooting was the second at Ladd in a two-year period. Authorities allege that Deangelo Parnell fired multiple shots at a 2019 game between Williamson and LeFlore High School. That shooting prompted security changes at high school football games in Mobile County. The school system bought metal detectors and implemented other protocols to screen people coming to the games.

But those measures failed to prevent Friday’s violence. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has ordered a review by the Gulf Coast Technology Center, which is composed of 42 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Mobile County school board members told FOX10 News they are waiting for recommendations by Superintendent Chresal Threadgill.

“It’s unfortunate, but this is the times we’re living in, unfortunately,” said school board member Reginald Crenshaw, whose district includes the Vigor feeder pattern.

In the courtroom Tuesday, Cheriogotis lamented the violence.

“I don’t find many cases more serious that this one,” he said. “If you’re willing to shoot or spray gunfire into a crowd, you obviously don’t care about human life.”

The judge said such acts also indicate a lack of self-regard.

“How can we turn this around?” the judge asked. “How can we teach people their life is valuable?’