MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile County prosecutors say they have seen an increase in children dying as a result of “co-sleeping” accidents involving parents.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1,400 children died in 2019 in this way – 1,250 of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, 1,180 labeled as “unknown” and 960 by accidental suffocation or strangulation.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan heads a committee of law enforcement officials, pediatricians and others who periodically review child deaths in the country. The most recent review covered 21 child deaths, mostly from 2020, with a few from 2018 and 2019.

“We had 11 sleep-related deaths, and most of them were just tragic circumstances, ranging from – we had one where a twin was in the same crib with another twin rolled over,” he told FOX10 News. “We had a couple where the father – one was a father sleeping on his back, had the baby on his stomach, or on his chest. The baby falls over while the father’s sleeping and gets pinned and suffocates.”

The purpose of the review, Morgan said, is to make sure cases that could warrant criminal charges are no falling through the cracks. He said officials also want to raise awareness about accidents they believe are preventable.

Some cases involve clear-cut criminal activity, Morgan said.

Corey Parsons, for instance, faces a capital murder charge in connections with allegations that he violently shook his 3-month-old daughter in 2019. In a 2020 case, Tony Fowler stands accused of reckless manslaughter in the death of a 2-year-old boy who found a loaded gun in a motel room where they were staying and shot himself.

Morgan said the use of excessive alcohol or drugs often triggers criminal prosecution. But he added that many others are pure accidents.

“Most of them were very avoidable, very tragic.” he said. “And that’s something we want to make sure the public knows; that they (infants) need to sleep in a crib or in an environment by themselves.”

Morgan recalled one case involving a single mother, exhausted after getting home from work.

“We have a mother that fell asleep in a bathtub, and the baby fell over and drowned,” he said.

In another case, Morgan said, “We had a father asleep on the couch and baby fell over.”

In May last year, a boy who was almost 3 years old managed to climb on top of an air conditioning unit in a Tillman’s Corner motel room and fell three stories.

But it is the co-sleeping deaths that have raised the most alarm in recent months, Morgan said. He pointed to one case in which two 5-year-old children, a 6-year-old and a 9-month-old baby were all sleeping in the same bed. The baby, he said, ended up suffocating.

Morgan said the Alabama Department of Human Resources gives parents free beds from its “Baby Box” program. He said talking with his counterparts in other parts of the state suggests the recent spike in sleep-related deaths is a broader trend

“It seems like it's through the roof for the sleep-related (deaths). … It’s a significant increase, not just in Mobile County but throughout the state,” he said.