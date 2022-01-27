MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With the ongoing pandemic -- teachers no doubt are facing historic challenges. But three Mobile County Public School teachers have set themselves apart and have been named Teachers of the Year for elementary, middle, and high school.

Each of Mobile County's 90 schools selected a Teacher of the Year -- Kelly Parker, William Edmonds, and Jamie Bosarge taking top honors county-wide.

"Overwhelmed at the moment -- but super excited," said Parker, MCPSS Elementary Teacher of the Year.

"Amazing - like it's hard to describe -- caught me way off guard," said Edmonds, Middle School Teacher of the Year.

"I am honored. I am humbled," said Bosarge, High School Teacher of the Year.

Each were surprised with the honors Thursday while on the job.

2nd grade teacher Kelly Parker says while the past two years have been difficult -- it's been a team effort at Tanner Williams Elementary.

"So I also think about all my teacher cohorts and we are still in a difficult season right now, but that we continue pushing through. And I feel like we are getting to a better place," said Parker.

Edmonds teaches French at Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies and says focusing on engagement and getting his students to apply the language to every day life is key.

"My Natural Board Certification is what really set off that change. I think that was a pivot point in my career. It allows you to reflect on what you do as a teacher on how you teach. And it resets you as a teacher and points you in a different direction. You begin to realize things you do well and things you do not so well," said Edmonds.

As a science teacher -- Alma Bryant High School's Jamie Bosarge -- knows adapting is the most important aspect in the classroom.

"We have to be able to adapt to the changing conditions we are faced with and some are unexpected like COVID. But also you can't teach students the same way you did 20 years ago. And I think you constantly have to hone your craft. Basically tweak it and make it better and keep trying to be your best self," said Bosarge.

Best of luck to all three of them as they now advance to the state level.