Mobile County Public School System names 2020 teachers of the year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Three educators have been named the Mobile County Public School System's Teachers of the Year.
The elementary teacher of the year is Carey Arensber from George Hall Elementary.
The middle school teacher of the year is Cheryl Burch, a business education and social studies teacher at Phillips Prep.
The high school teacher of the year is David Dai, a math teacher at Bryant High School.
All three teachers were chosen for making a difference at their schools and in the lives of their students.
