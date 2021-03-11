MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three students who excel in the classroom, who are leaders in their schools, who participate in an array of extracurricular activities, and who give back to their communities through service were honored this week as Mobile County Public Schools’ 2021 Learning Leading Award winners.

Brooklyn Cranmore of O’Rourke Elementary School, Kensley Baker of Booker T. Washington Middle School and Lane Stefurak of Davidson High School were surprised at their respective schools with the news of their awards this week.

“I didn’t expect to win anything for doing anything for my community,” Baker said. “It’s just that I would like to help the people who help me every day.”

Baker is an honor roll student who also serves as a red ribbon service leader, an ambassador club member and a student planner at her school. She also helped organize several community service projects, including a food pantry to help those with food insecurity.

Stefurak is an international baccalaureate student who is near the top of her class with a 5.12 cumulative grade point average. Described as a natural leader, she’s a standout on Davidson’s Hi-Q and robotics teams and also recently spearheaded a collection drive for the Waterfront Rescue Mission over the Christmas holidays.

And Cranmore is a regular volunteer at McKemie Place, a local women’s shelter, where she helps prepare and serve meals and talks with the residents there. She also volunteers at her church, filling its “Blessing Boxes” with non-perishable food for the needy. She’s also helped with beach clean-up events, makes meals for Family Promise and has volunteered with Project Homeless Connect.

Why does she do all that?

“I want to help people,” she said.

Mobile County Public Schools presents the Learning Leading Awards each year to an elementary, middle and high school student who best exemplify the system’s slogan: Learning Today. Leading Tomorrow.