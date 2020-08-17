MOBILE, Ala. -- According to Mobile County Public Schools' Facebook page, Mobile County Public Schools Superintendent Chresal Threadgill has been named the District 1 Superintendent of the Year by the School Superintendents of Alabama.
Threadgill was chosen for the honor by his peers in District 1, which includes all public school systems in Mobile, Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe and Washington counties.
Each of the nine district winners are now eligible for the state Superintendent of the Year award, which will be announced on October 14.
