MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Hurricane Sally delayed the return to in-class learning for Mobile County Public Schools. After a two week delay -- the state's largest school system will begin phasing students back into the classroom Monday, September 28th.
When it comes to returning to the classroom, school officials are stressing "choice" for parents and students.
"Our families have a choice -- if they want to stick to the remote learning -- they can do that. But if they want to come in for the in-person learning -- they can come in -- school will look different, but they will still get that in person instruction from their teachers," said Rena Philips, MCPSS Communications Director.
With Hurricane Sally in the rear-view mirror -- Mobile County will start with special needs students. Up to 500 can return on Monday -- of those more than 250 go to Augusta Evans Middle School.
"Yeah -- I'm so excited to see them. We've been doing a lot of virtual meetings -- but it's going to be great to see them in person," said Katie Johnston, Special Education Teacher at Augusta Evans.
At this point -- Johnston expects to have 7 students in-person and 2 remaining virtual. She says she already has her game plan.
"My plan is to have my paraprofessionals and I working with those students that are in-person -- while also trying to support those virtual learners. So I'm ging to have one that works with the virtual learners... And we are going to switch back and forth. So we are going to kind of work as a team to make sure all of the students get the learning that they need," explained Johnston.
Over the next four weeks -- all grades will phase back in by October 19th. The new norms are already in place -- socially distanced desks, as well as increased cleanings.
"We are requiring face masks for anyone 2nd grade or older. And we are also recommending them for students who are in pre-k, kindergarten, and first grade. Maybe eating some meals in the classrooms so we are not in the hallways as often. Restroom procedures will change... But we are still going to be getting that instruction from our teachers," said Philips.
MCPSS Schedule for Returning to School:
Monday, September 28 (Self-contained Special Education Students)
Monday, October 5 (Grades Pre-K, K, 1, 6, and 9)
Monday, October 12 (Grades 2, 3, 4, 7, and 11)
Monday, October 19 (Grades 5, 8, 10, and 12)
Families with students in multiple grades may choose to send all students back on the same date the last student is scheduled to return. For example, in a family with students in 7, 9 and 12 -- all students may return on the 12th grade date. Please notify your school of your plan.
Meanwhile, this week teachers are contacting parents to see what they plan to do with their students. The deadline is next Friday -- October 2nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.