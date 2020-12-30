MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile County Public Schools will provide breakfast and lunch to students free of charge and will be participating in 100 percent remote learning January 4-8.
Schools have the option of distributing meals for the entire week on Monday or distributing meals daily, Monday through Friday.
All schools will provide breakfast, lunch and milk and/or juice for each day.
Schools that are distributing meals for the whole week on Monday will provide one hot breakfast and one hot lunch, as well as frozen meals for the other four days.
Most schools will be distributing from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. (Schools will provide their families with specifics, including if their hours are different).
