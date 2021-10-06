MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. – The Mobile County Commission has appropriated $312,000 to Mobile County Emergency Medical Services allow for the purchase of new four-wheel drive vehicles.

Officials say it is an effort to assist with life-saving emergencies.

With the purchase of new vehicles, the MCEMS Rescue Squad will be able to provide faster response in extracting patients from hard to reach areas, such as washed out, or poorly maintained roads that ambulances can’t navigate at times, according to officials.

The vehicle will be stocked with all of the same life-saving equipment and devices that are on the ambulances, and they will be staffed with advanced life support medics capable of treating patients at the scene of the emergency. MCEMS will place the three vehicles in high-demand areas of each Commission district.

“I appreciate this effort made by the Commissioners,” said Mark Turner, executive director of MCEMS, for a news release. “With these new quick response vehicles, we will reduce system response time and increase capability by accessing these areas directly, without waiting on someone to bring the patient to the ambulance before care can begin. We hope to again increase service, reliability, and efficiency in our emergency response.”

Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said: “In the middle of a health crisis, residents should not have to worry about whether emergency vehicles can reach their homes. These new vehicles will definitely help our first responders when answering calls in areas difficult to access.”

“There are numerous unpaved roads throughout each district that are not county owned or maintained. Many are extremely difficult to navigate by ambulance during emergency situations,” said Commissioner Connie Hudson. “These additional funds will give residents improved access to life-saving emergency medical response.”

“As a former first responder, I know firsthand how difficult accessing certain areas in the county can be,” added Commissioner Randall Dueitt. “Providing law enforcement and medical responders safe and reliable access to people in need of emergency services is extremely important.”

The Mobile County Emergency Medical Services System Rescue Squad is a community-based emergency medical provider that responds to nearly 30,000 911 calls annually, serving all areas outside the city limits of Mobile while also providing dispatch services for all fire departments in those areas.