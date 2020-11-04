MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) – People came out in droves to vote in Mobile County on Tuesday, both in-person and absentee, breaking the old record set back in 2008.
At some precincts, voters waited up to three hours to cast their ballot.
“Bring a lunch and a backpack,” said Frank Horn.
“I heard that it wrapped around like twice,” said Camille Poirier. “So, I got a little lucky.”
At the Abba Shrine Center, time-lapse video shows the long line around 4 pm. At that point, it was about a quarter of a mile long.
“The turnout here was just unbelievable,” said Judge Don Davis, the Mobile County Election Manager.
The Abba Shrine Center is one of the largest polls in Mobile County and the state. Officials say it was the most consistently crowded in the area.
“We brought in some court staff and we brought in some additional electronic poll notebooks for our staff to operate to process the voters,” Judge Davis said.
Despite the long lines, thousands still waiting to have their voices heard.
“My ancestors I know what they went through for us to have the right to vote,” said Adice Smith. “To see everyone taking action on that I like that. That’s what I love about it.”
“I think because of the social distancing and the masks and all the precautions that they have to take is longer, but it’s really a good thing to see,” said Julie Listuon. “I’m glad everyone is out voting.”
Besides the lines, Judge Davis says there were no issues with voting or their machines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.