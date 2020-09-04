Jury summons are going out...Did you get yours? The Mobile County District Courthouse started sending notices August 1st.
While courts are allowing people to postpone their service dates, due to coronavirus concerns, the district attorney's office is concerned that could make an already backlog of cases worse.
FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon spoke with D.A. Ashley Rich, about jurors' willingness to serve during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Rich every precaution is being taken to make sure jurors are safe.
"Jury service is going to be totally different now...people think about jury service and they think about seeing a case or a trial on TV where 12 people are arm-and-arm next to each other in what's called a jury box...that's a thing of the past."
Jurors will not be seated next to each other in the jury box, as was done before the pandemic, Rich said. There will be face masks requirements and social distancing.
Jury trials in Mobile County are scheduled to resume on September 14.
Prior to the pandemic getting a case to trail took anywhere from 12 to 18 months. Now with COVID-19 it could take between two to three years, Rich said.
