MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County received nearly 200 applications for funding from its $80.14 million allocation under the American Rescue Plan Act’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund grant.

The high number of proposals, which totaled four times more than the allocation, illustrates good community outreach, interest within the community and reflects local needs that can be addressed as Mobile County Commission responds to the COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery, officials said.

The proposals are going through a risk assessment review process that will help Mobile County determine whether they can be funded according to the rules and regulations associated with the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund grant. Once the assessments are completed, Mobile County Commissioners will begin making determinations on what projects to fund and in what amounts.

Applicants of selected project will then enter into an agreement with Mobile County that provides the parameters associated with the proper use of the funds and reporting requirements for each specific project.

Funding determinations should be made before Jan. 31, 2022, according to the county.