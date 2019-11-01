MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department has announced that it has trained counselors ready to assist people during the current health insurance open enrollment period.
The Federal Health Insurance Exchange Open Enrollment Period runs through Dec. 15, 2019, for coverage starting on Jan. 1, 2020.
The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health, its primary care division, have 17 Certified Application Counselors ready to assist. According to a news release, the counselors have been trained and are able to help consumers as they look for health coverage options through the Health Insurance Exchange. They can assist consumers in completing eligibility and enrollment forms.
During the 2018-19 Fiscal Year, such counselors in Mobile County provided assistance with enrollment or re-enrollment to 1,100 individuals, the news release states. Assistance by the certified application counselors is free to consumers.
Certified application counselors can be found at all Family Health centers located throughout Mobile County. To make an appointment, call the Family Health center located closest to you. For a list of sites, you may visit www.FamilyHealthAlabama.org or call 251-4458632.
Similar to previous years, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is taking a strategic and cost-effective approach to inform individuals about open enrollment, deliver a smooth enrollment experience, and use consumer feedback to drive ongoing improvements across the Exchange platform, according to the MCHD news release. Consumers can visit HealthCare.gov and CuidadodeSalud.gov to preview 2020 plans and prices. For the first time, HealthCare.gov will also display quality rating information in states that use HealthCare.gov, expanding the information available for consumers in their decision-making when comparing health coverage choices.
