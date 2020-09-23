PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile County school board member who represents this area rejected on Wednesday Mayor Jimmie Gardner’s suggestion that the school system help repair Prichard Stadium.
Gardner told FOX10 News on Tuesday that he would like the city and the school system to share the costs of repairing and upgraded the dilapidated facility. But school board member Reginald Crenshaw threw cold water on the idea.
“I don’t think it’s feasible for the school board to pay for repairs to a city-owned facility,” he told FOX10 News.
The stadium’s deficiencies include an inoperable school board, a faulty public address system and a sagging, twisted goal post.
Crenshaw said a better approach would be for the school system to build its own stadium on Vigor’s campus. He intends to ask Superintendent Chresal Threadgill to include a stadium in a list of projects the system will settle on later this year.
That money comes from a school-construction bill passed this year by the state Legislature authorizing the state of sell bonds. Mobile County school system officials expect their share of that pot to be about $60 million.
“There’s a tremendous amount of revenue that a school can generate by having their own facility,” Crenshaw said. “And I just think we’ve gotten to the point where we need to look into the feasibility to provide that for Vigor — not only Vigor, but other schools in the district that do not have their own stadium.”
Crenshaw estimated the cost of a campus football stadium could be $2.5 million to $3 million, although he added that would depend on the size of the building, the amount of space available and other factors.
