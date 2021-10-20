MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Leaky roofs at Mobile County public schools have drawn complaints from parents, but help is on the way.

Parents at Causey Middle School and Denton Magnet School last month told FOX10 News that they were upset that it has taken so long for the school system to repair hurricane damage.

At a work session Wednesday, Superintendent Chresal Threadgill outlined plans to sign contracts to repair the roofs of both schools. He said the school system chose the lowest bidder, Double AA Construction, for $839,200.

Threadgill said Roofing Solutions was the low bidder for Denton Magnet School of Technology, at $598,844.

In addition, Threadgill said, a project at Dunbar Magnet School will cost $668,070.58 – a reduction of $8,115.58. The contractor got a 120-day extension.

Summers Roofing and Construction submitted the low bid for a re-roofing of the Bienville Building at the Faulkner Career Center. It is $237,833.

The projects, part of an effort to repair 21 school damaged by Hurricanes Sally and Zeta, will be on the school board’s Monday agenda. If passed, officials said, it would take about two weeks for the state Department of Construction Management to review and approve the projects before work can begin.

“It’s a very bureaucratic process,” board member Reginald Crenshaw said.