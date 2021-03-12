MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Just as many Americans look forward to begin getting those 14-hundred dollar stimulus checks this weekend, Mobile County Public School employees receiving word today they will get an added bonus.

Superintendent Chresal Threadgill announcing all full time employees (including teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers) will receive a one-time $1200 bonus. In a letter to emailed to employees -- he thanked them for their continued patience and resilient mindset of overcoming challenges.

"Everyone has worked so hard this year and Mr. Threadgill has seen that. We've seen that and I know the parents have seen that, and our students have. And so this bonus is a way to show them we thank them -- so they can keep on going and finish the year strong," said Rena Philips, MCPSS Spokesperson.

Orchard Elementary teacher Lisa Patterson says every little bit helps.

"Great -- fantastic! I'm so excited! And at the same time -- we are here to provide a service and that's what we do," said Patterson.

Today's bonus announcement comes almost a year to the day the pandemic surfaced in Alabama.

"Our first confirmed case of COVID was announced today," said Governor Kay Ivey, March 13, 2020. "For now, I am issuing a state of emergency for our state of Alabama."

Since then educators have been navigating new and innovative ways to reach their students.

"There is nothing normal about this year," said Patterson.

As virtual learning became the new norm -- teachers and students evolved.

"We've really learned to make the best out of any situation because for me -- no matter what it is -- it's what you make of it. Anytime you have a negative -- make it a positive," explained Patterson.

At this time -- about half of Mobile County students remain virtual, but school administrators anticipate most will return next school year.

"We will have in-person learning primarily. If students want to go to school virtually they can go to the Mobile County Virtual Academy of Learning. And we have sent parents information on how to sign up for that. But we anticipate that if the numbers continue to go down and more people are vaccinated next year will be a much more normal year," said Philips.

While it's just a formality -- the School Board will vote on the bonuses at their next meeting on March 22nd. If approved -- employees should get them over or before spring break, which is the first week of April. The total cost for the one-time bonuses is around $9-millon.