MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile County teacher charged with rape has been placed on administrative leave, the step in the process of firing him, officials said Monday.
A Tuscaloosa County grand jury indicted Henry Joel Snow, 57, last month on four criminal counts – first- and second-degree rape, as well as first- and second-degree sodomy. Authorities arrested him on Christmas Eve.
Rena Philips, a spokeswoman for the Mobile County school system, told FOX10 news that administrators placed Snow on leave as soon as they learned of the charges. She said state law requires Snow’s leave to be paid. State law also allows him to request a hearing before the Mobile County school board to challenge his termination, she said.
The indictment alleges forced sex with a girl between the ages of 12 and 16. Capt. Jack Kennedy, commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said a woman in February 2020 came forward to accuse Snow of sexually assaulting her when she was a student in the Tuscaloosa County school system in the late 1990s. Snow was a teacher and girls softball coach at Holt High School at the time, Kennedy said.
“We had our investigators work the case for about 10 months,” he said.
Kennedy said he does not know what prompted the accuser to come forward.
“It did take a lot of courage,” he said.
Kennedy said investigators are trying to find out if any there are any additional victims. Kennedy asked anyone with information to call 205-464-8690.
“Of course, that’s a concern,” he said.
At the time of his arrest, Snow had been a sixth-grade teacher and softball coach at Causey Middle School in Mobile. State education records show that he has been a certified teacher since 1995 and passed a criminal background check in 2000.
Snow did not return a call seeking comment. Someone answering the door of his Baldwin County home east of Bay Minette near the Florida line said Snow was not home.
Snow at this point is free on $45,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court next month.
Updated at 5:23 p.m. with additional details about the allegations.
