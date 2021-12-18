MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With Christmas one week away and a busy holiday travel week ahead, there's growing concern we could see a spike of COVID-19 cases here in the United States.

This comes as the omicron variant continues to spread across the country, including here in Alabama.

While cases of COVID-19 are slightly up here locally, Mobile County is still in better shape in terms of risk of transmission rate. According to the Mobile County Health Department, we still fall in the moderate level.

"Also hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been up a little bit in Mobile County. It's nothing like the record numbers we saw in the summer of course, but it could easily get that way," said Dr. Rendi Murphree of the Mobile County Health Department:

On Thursday, lab results confirmed what state health officials already suspected -- the more highly transmissible omicron variant is here and spreading in Alabama.

"The most interesting and curious thing to me about this case is the person reported no travel out of the state of Alabama. So that means this patient contracted the omicron variant of COVID-19 from someone else who lived in Alabama," Murphree said.

Alabama Department of Public Health officials said the vaccine appears to be working. As of Dec. 15, 86% of Alabama's COVID-19 cases and 88% of Alabama's COVID-19 deaths were in unvaccinated Alabamians.

Meanwhile, if you're travelling or attending large gatherings this Christmas, health officials are pleading for you to stay safe.

"Please keep a close eye on it. Enjoy your holiday, but do the things you need to do to try and help us keep transmission here down," Murphree said.