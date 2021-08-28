MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. --Theodore High School (6201 Swedetown Road North, Theodore, AL 36582) will be opened as a general population/medical needs shelter beginning Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 8 a.m. in advance of Hurricane Ida.

Those in need of transportation to this shelter should call 251-460-8074.

Mobile County Health Department personnel will be on site for medical needs.

If you go to the local shelter for Hurricane Ida, due to the impacts of COVID-19 you will be required to do the following:

1. You will be required to wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking

2. You will be required to maintain 6-foot social distancing at all times from other people admitted to the shelter who are not in your family

3. Mobile County Health Department personnel will screen for COVID-19 symptoms and potential exposures. This will include a questionnaire regarding any symptoms, being around someone with COVID-19, etc. and a temperature check may be required at that time.

4. If you are currently in quarantine for COVID-19 please do not report to the shelter for admission. Please make alternate plans if you must evacuate.

Mobile County will experience tropical storm force winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding beginning Sunday afternoon/evening. This storm will generate life-threatening rip currents, flooding in vulnerable low-lying areas and localized flash flooding due to excessive rainfall.

Those in commonly affected areas are urged to seek shelter.

The social distancing requirement will reduce shelter capacity, if you can go to another safe place with friends or relatives, please do so to allow space for citizens who have no other options.