MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office collected supplies for victims of Hurricane Ida Thursday morning.

People dropped off donations before deputies headed off to make their special delivery.

MCSO loaded up a truck full of essential supplies collected from the community to send off to Tangipahoa Parish in Louisiana.

"They'll be providing three meals a day for the public safety personnel, we'll be set up there at the Ponchatoula Police Department."

The Tangipahoa Parish was hit hard with wind damage as Hurricane Ida moved through Southeast Louisiana, leaving a path of destruction. Many were left to pick up the pieces.

A feeling Joann Scarpa knows all to well, she said she experienced Hurricane Fredric back in 1979 in Mobile and dropped off cases of water at the Sherriff's Office to send to the parish, in hopes of paying it forward.

"We went many days without power, without water and things like that and people we very generous to us," said Scarpa, "we just try to do back good things for other people too".

For Brittney Catchings, her friend lost everything in the monster storm, she said she felt inclined to help others in the same situation.

"I can give as much as I can, you know as often as I can to help them but words can't help them," said Catchings.

Catchings said many people forget about supplies for babies and knew she had to donate items for infants.

"I felt it and I was like I need to donate baby items, so I just bought what I could," said Catchings, "It's so important that you do this though, if you can please, please donate."

MCSO said this is their fourth year providing disaster relief, and will continue to lend a helping hand when needed.

A second crew will leave next Thursday to bring more food and supplies to the parish.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off donations at:

Mobile County Sheriff's Office

510 South Royal St

Mobile, AL 36603

Southside Sub-Station

Theodore Oaks

5808 US Highway 90 W. suite A

Theodore, Alabama 36582

Northside Sub-Station

10121 Moffett Road

Semmes, Alabama 36575