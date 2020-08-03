UPDATE: ALEA canceled the missing person alert Monday evening.
GRAND BAY, Ala. --The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Luther Ray Camp.
Camp is a 70-year-old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.
He was last seen on August 2, 2020 in the area of Pascagoula Road in Grand Bay, Alabama around 8:30am.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Luther Ray Camp, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 574-8633 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.