MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran held a press conference Wednesday on changing the Zoghby Act from a super majority to a simple majority in the Mobile City Council.
A change would mean instead of requiring a 5-2 votes by council members to pass something, there would only need to be a 4-3 vote.
Some say this was proposed because Mobile is not growing compared to cities such as Fairhope, Huntsville, Montgomery, etc. They say it could have changed the outcome of votes allowing for the annexation of some 13,000 residents and the lawsuit between the mayor and city council over appointments in office and it’s ultimately held Mobile back.
City Council members Fred Richardson, Levon Manzie and C.J. Small released a joint statement.
Read the statement in full below:
“This scheme to overturn our current form of government which the Council has operated under for decades is a full-out assault on our citizens and their right and ability to have their voices and concerns represented within Government Plaza.
“The super majority was put in place to ensure all our citizens are represented in city government, after a court ruled they had not been.
“We ask Mayor Stimpson and our colleagues, Councilwomen Bess Rich and Gina Gregory along with Councilmen Joel Daves and John Williams, to join us in opposing and immediately repudiating this brazen political ploy meant to disenfranchise our citizens and divide our city. By standing together today, we will send the message that we all believe that all our citizens matter and can prevent yet another divisive episode driven by a few outsiders from stifling our hard-earned progress and growth. Now is the time to show One Mobile is more than a slogan.”
The Mobile County Democratic Executive Committee released the following statement:
"It is a sad day when any elected official is working against his own citizens but that is exactly what is happening. The effort to change our form of government in order to disenfranchise parts of our community is outrageous.
It is the responsibility of the city council to represent the needs and concerns of their constituents and that is exactly what they have done. The citizens of Mobile made clear they are opposed to the city taking on new responsibilities when we have not yet met the challenges we already face. It is outrageous that a handful of politicians unhappy with that outcome are now attempting to take away the voices of tens of thousands of Mobile city residents.
We condemn this clearly discriminatory and divisive effort in the strongest of terms."
