WILMER, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in Wilmer as a homicide.
Investigators said 27-year-old Troy Barnhill was found dead in a home on Moffett Road near Wilson Road on Sunday. Deputies said his body was discovered by a family member.
The sheriff's office has not determined how Barnhill died, but said injuries to his body were extensive.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone who may have more information about the killing is asked to call MCSO at 251-574-8633 or leave a tip at www.mobileso.com/crimetips/
