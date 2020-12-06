MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office removed a Facebook post that drew criticism from many, including the Mobile County NAACP.
The post from Thursday pictured a Christmas tree with mugshots photoshopped on it like ornaments.
“We have decorated our Tree with THUGSHOTS to show how many Thugs we have taken off the streets of Mobile this year! We could not have done it without our faithful followers!” the caption read.
The Team Sheriff Facebook page routinely posts a photo of someone wanted by investigators in a series it calls "Thug Thursday." The posts usually include a derisive caption about the person and the crimes they are accused of committing.
The Mobile County NAACP responded Friday writing, "Robert Clopton, president of the Mobile County NAACP, said he’s received phone calls and text messages from irate residents asking him what the NAACP planned to do about the post. Clopton said while he respects Sheriff Sam Cochran, he believes the 'Thug Thursday' post is not indicative of professional behavior.
"We live in a very volatile time,” said Clopton. “The relationships between law enforcement and the general public has been compromised."
On Sunday, sheriff's office spokesperson Lori Myles wrote, "We have removed our latest post on social media from Thug Thursday. There is no post more important than the lives of our deputies and the work they do in our Community. The death threats, fire to our building and other negative messages were not from our community, however, if this post jeopardizes the relationship between law enforcement and other communities then we felt it best to remove it."
