Mobile County Sheriff's Office says body found in Tillman's Corner was a homeless person

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said the body found in Tillman's Corner on Monday was that of a homeless person.
The person's identity has not been released.
The body was found close to a dumpster near the Walmart on Rangeline Road.
The Mobile Police Department is investigating the death.
