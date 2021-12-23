WILMER, Ala. (WALA)- The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office along with KlaasKids filled this wooded area on Lott Road earlier this morning.

“Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office received some information concerning one of our missing persons cases that there may be a body at the location behind us,” said Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.

Nearly twenty investigators along with personnel and cadaver dogs from KlaasKids were able to find two areas of interest behind this house. Crews dug behind the house for about two hours before wrapping up after nothing was found.

“We’ll re-interview some of the people who provided the information and see if there’s anything new they may have heard," added Burch. "Activity like this will typically generate conversation.”

Captain Paul Burch says the case involves a man that was reported missing earlier this year.

“When a family has a loved one missing even though like I said earlier, it may not be the best outcome to find the person deceased, but it does give them some kind of closure,” said Burch.