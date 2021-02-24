MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says catalytic converter thefts have at least doubled in just the last two months.

Experts say the car part is easy to steal and is worth a lot of money. All thieves have to do is get under your car with a saw and after a few cuts they could be gone in just seconds costing you a lot of money.

“I never imagined in a million years our delivery van for our food services here would ever be a target for somebody stealing an auto part off of it,” said Brandon Van Hook, Owner of Hickory Pit Too.

But last Friday, it happened. Investigators from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office got a tip some crooks were going to target the vehicle’s catalytic converter. So, they staked it out to catch the thieves in the act.

“By the time the sheriffs heard the saw going off they already had half of the catalytic converter cut off,” Van Hook said.

Van Hook says investigators stopped the theft in progress, but one of the suspects got away. That was until Wednesday when the sheriff’s office arrested Roy Barnhill. They believe he is responsible for the theft attempt at Hickory Pit Too and the theft of eight catalytic converters from Mobile County School buses.

“I’m glad they were able to catch the people and if they had to use our van to do it then we were lucky to do it,” Van Hook said.

Catalytic converters are a hot commodity. The crooks are likely after the precious metals that are housed inside the part from the vehicle’s exhaust system that removes pollutants. They then sell it to recyclers for a few hundred bucks.

The thefts are a growing problem from coast to coast.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran tells me his investigators are working hard to arrest those responsible.

“The biggest occurrence of the theft are at maybe at long-term parking lots,” he said. “Parking lots where you have maybe a fleet of vehicles parked such as the school system will have several buses, churches may have church buses and vans.”

Back at Hickory Pit Too, while their catalytic converter was not stolen they still had to shell out several hundred bucks to weld the partially cut part back into place.

“It’s almost like a drug ring going on right now,” Van Hook said.

The best way to protect your car is parking it in a garage.

The sheriff says anyone caught doing this will face a felony charge.