MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – E.R. Dickson Elementary School was empty of children Thursday, but school was in session, just as it has been all month long.
Classroom teachers were instructing their remote learners through the Schoology program. Some students at home even were participating in physical education classes conducted live in an empty classroom.
It’s been an adjustment. And teachers and students soon will have to adapt again. Alabama’s largest school system decided Wednesday that it will allow students to begin returning weeks earlier than originally scheduled.
It will be up to each family to decide whether it wants children to go back in person or keep learning at home. School system officials are contacting families now to see what they want to do.
E.R. Dixon Principal Katryna Kinn said she expects that 75 percent to 80 percent of her 900 students will decide to go back to the classroom. She acknowledged that will not be easy, especially for the pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students who will be among the first to return on Sept. 21.
“The expectations are for us to get our students in our school, and to get them in safely and to get them re-acclimated to being in school,” she told FOX10 News. “They have not been in school since March, so it’s gonna be a process of helping them to get back into our school rules our procedures, and we’re going to explain the expectations of learning.”
Once in the school building, students will be expected to wear uniforms and masks. School system spokeswoman Rena Philips said students will continue much as they were when they were learning remotely, using the Schoology program on their laptops.
“We will continue to use Schoology, so that’ll make it more of a seamless transition as the students come back, and that way, the students who are learning remotely can get the same exact classroom instruction as they’re getting at school,” she said. “The difference is, if you’re in school, you’ll have time between the live lessons that you can interact with your teacher.”
Philips said the arrangement has the added benefit of allowing students to continue the program if they have to be quarantined due to contact with a COVID-19 patient, or if the school system is forced to shut down again.
In one classroom Thursday, round tables were set up the same way they were in pre-coronavirus times. But officials said the furniture will be rearranged to promote social distancing. Students will be spaced out. That means if enough students choose in-school learning, some students might be placed in a different classroom, viewing instructions from a teacher who is not even in the same room.
The new arrangement will present challenges to teachers, as well. Instead of focusing exclusively on their remote students through a screen, they will have to also make eye contact with students in the classroom at the same time.
“Our teachers are amazing, and they’re able to adapt and try new things,” Philips said. “I have just been in awe as I visited classrooms and seeing how they move from that, in-person learning to now the WebEx meetings, and now I have no doubt that they're going to be able to do it with students in person and online.”
Added Kinn: “We’re going to toggle between both worlds. We’re going to make sure that our teachers are reaching out, still, to our remote learners, those that decided that they just weren’t ready to come back into the building. And we still have our kids in our class.”
Philips said administrators will give families some flexibility. If they change their mind, they will be able to switch their kids to either remote learning or in-person instruction. But she said students will be allowed to go to the classroom on some days and stay home on others.
Updated to correct an error that gave the wrong date for the return of kindergartners and pre-kindergartners.
