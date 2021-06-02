MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile County officials, the county has discovered malware affecting certain systems.
They have shut them down in order to contain the matter and securely restored those systems.
Mobile County systems are operational.
They state they are working closely with federal and other law enforcement and IT specialists.
