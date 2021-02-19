MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Mobile County families are struggling to make ends meet. To assist during these hard times, Mobile County will launch the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program to aid eligible households in need of rental and utility assistance.

Mobile County has secured an award of $12.3 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury to establish the ERA program to assist households struggling financially, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The grant is part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which established a $25 billion Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program for state, county and municipal governments.

“This funding will provide much needed relief to families in danger of losing their homes,” said Commission President Merceria Ludgood. “We are so grateful to have this funding source to help them.”

Applications will be available March 1st through www.mobilecountyal.gov.

“The COVID-19 crisis has affected us all in ways that we could never have imagined,” said Commissioner Connie Hudson. “Many families are hurting and are in dire need of assistance. By making this relief program available, we hope to provide a lifeline to many during these uncertain times.”

These funds will allow relief for tenants and landlords across Mobile County.

“Supporting our local community is top priority, said Commissioner Randall Dueitt. “We will be working with local non-profits to assist with getting this money to those in need, as quickly as possible. My office will be available to answer questions or assist with directions.”

Eligibility Criteria:

Eligible household - a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

 Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

 Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

 Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

 Eligible households that include an individual who has been unemployed for the 90 days prior to application for assistance and households with income at or below 50 percent of the area median are to be prioritized for assistance.

Funding can be used for the following:

 Rent

 Rental Arrears

 Utilities and home energy costs arrears

 Rental and Utility assistance can be provided for up to 12 months plus an additional 3 months to ensure housing stability.

 Rental and Utility arrears must be paid first.

 Renters and Landlords may apply for this assistance

