BAYOU LA BATRE, ALA. (WALA)- Mobile County investigators said Sherri Bryant embezzled more than $200,000 from her employer, Steiner Construction Company Inc. Steiner builds and repairs boats in the bayou.
The 51-year-old Bryant is facing a dozen charges, 10 counts of credit card fraud, identity theft and first-degree theft of property.
Court documents shed some light on those charges. Bryant is accused of using credit cards that belonged to her employer. The documents said Bryant illegally used a Lowe's credit card four times, a Sam's Club credit card three times and a PNC Bank credit card three times.
Another document outlined her charge of 1st degree theft of property. It said from 2016 to 2021, her total take was $215,000.
According to court documents, Bryant was released on a $10,000 bond five hours after she was booked into Metro Jail Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.