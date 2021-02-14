MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman from Mobile County died in a two-vehicle crash on Gold Mine Road East Friday evening.

State Troopers said Theodora A. Trotter, 42, was driving a 2011 Cadillac CTS involved in a wreck with a 2011 GMC Yukon driven by a teenager.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. three miles west of Mobile city limits.

Trotter was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were released.