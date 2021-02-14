MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman from Mobile County died in a two-vehicle crash on Gold Mine Road East Friday evening.
State Troopers said Theodora A. Trotter, 42, was driving a 2011 Cadillac CTS involved in a wreck with a 2011 GMC Yukon driven by a teenager.
It happened around 5:20 p.m. three miles west of Mobile city limits.
Trotter was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.