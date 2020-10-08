MOBILE, Ala. --The Absentee Election Manager's Office will be open the following days between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to offer Mobile County citizens additional opportunities to submit an absentee ballot application:
Saturday, October 10, 2020
Saturday, October 17, 2020
Saturday, October 24, 2020
The office is located on the first floor of the Mobile County Government Center Annex on 151 Government Street.
Voters are required to wear a face mask inside the annex, although wearing a mask is not mandated in order for a citizen to vote.
The office will also be open on Saturday, October 31, for voters to deliver their absentee ballot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.