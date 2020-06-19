MOBILE CO., Ala. (WALA) - Effective Friday, June 19, 2020, Escatawpa Hollow Park and Campground has re-opened to the public.
The park was recently closed, due to flooding from Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Located at 1551 Moffett Road in Wilmer, Escatawpa Hollow will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., for limited daytime use, 7-days a week.
There is public access to the beach and picnic areas, which include renovated restrooms, pavilions, picnic tables and grills.
Officials say after the park was acquired by Mobile County, it was temporarily closed to develop and implement a Master Plan for renovation and expansion. Construction work is slated to begin this summer on Phase II park improvements.
For reservations or specific inquires about the park, call (251) 574-2267.
