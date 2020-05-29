MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County district attorney tells FOX10 News one of the victims in a group home elder abuse case has tested positive for COVID-19 and another suffers from pneumonia.
District Attorney Ashley Rich said Friday morning they are hospitalized and being treated for serious illnesses.
After authorities discovered the conditions at a group home in Grand Bay earlier this week, they made two arrests.
Donny Owens, 49, owner of One Life Management, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree elderly abuse and neglect and five counts of elderly abuse and second-degree neglect.
Tilena Kim Owens, 49, also was charged with several counts of elder abuse and neglect.
Both have been released on bond, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office describes the facility involved as an unlicensed group home for elderly veterans.
It was Tuesday evening, deputies said, when one of the six elderly veterans living in the home left to get help for two others who had fallen.
