MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday Candice Dickson was sentenced to 20 years for assaulting a victim in 2018 with a large wrench.
A jury found Dickson guilty of first-degree assault in early March of this year, according to the DA's office.
Two of Dickson’s co-defendant’s, Gracie Ferguson and Vernon Vining, are expected to be tried before a jury next year, the office says.
