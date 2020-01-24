MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Zebbie Williams pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery, reports the Mobile County District Attorney's Office.
The DA's office says Williams was a participant in the 2016 robbery that resulted in his co-defendant, Aaron Johnson, shooting and murdering Mike Levitzkie.
Last year, Aaron Johnson was convicted of murder for his role. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison.
